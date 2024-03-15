Brian Eno shares brand new song, the reflective All I Remember

Brian Eno has shared a video for a brand new song, All I Remember, which you can watch below.

The track is taken from Eno, a career-spanning soundtrack to the 2024 Gary Hustwit documentary film of the same name, and will be released through UMR on April 19. The documentary premieres at the Barbican Cinema on April 20.

All I Remember, the closing song from Eno, was written especially for the new documentary and sees Eno referencing early influences such as Ketty Lester, Dee Clark and Bobby Vee while the accompanying music video, directed by Anamorph, follows Eno in the past and the present.

"Picasso once said: ‘Inspiration exists, but it has to find you working’," Eno says. "I don’t wait to be inspired: I start working and (if I’m lucky) I become ‘inspired’. And if I’m not lucky I keep at it until my luck changes. I'm obstinate and confident that I will get somewhere in the end if I keep at it."

The soundtrack features 17 tracks ranging from early solo outings such as 1974’s Taking Tiger Mountain and 1975’s Another Green World, acclaimed collaborations with the likes of David Byrne, John Cale, Cluster all the way through to music from his latest album, FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE and his 2021 appearance at the Acropolis in Athens with brother, Roger.

Eno the film will have its UK premiere at the Barbican Cinema, London on Saturday, April 20, with a post-film conversation with Brian Eno, Gary Hustwit and Brendan Dawes.

Pre-order Eno.