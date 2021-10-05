BrewDog crack open a cold one early with their awesome 2021 advent calendar

OK, so it’s only the start of October, but already thoughts are turning to planning for… gulp… Christmas! And what better way is there to counting down to the festive frolics than cracking open a beer every day throughout December?

If that thought tickles your tastebuds, you’re in luck as the team at BrewDog have opened pre-orders for their awesome annual advent calendar in both the US and UK.

In the US, you can pick up a box of 24 cans for $89.99 and that guarantees you a total of eight box exclusive and a number of new 2021 releases and covers everything from “vibrant IPAs to decadent stouts.”

Meanwhile in the UK, you can pick up your BrewDog advent calendar for £49.95. Among the 24 tins packed inside will be 14 new 2021 beers, six new brews for this Christmas and four online exclusives.

BrewDog 2021 Advent Calendar (US): $89.99

It's that time of year again when BrewDog unveil their collection of cold ones for the festive season. Last year's US batch sold out in pretty quick time, so get in early before the beer disappears!View Deal

BrewDog 2021 Advent Calendar (UK): £49.95

Put the carbonation into Christmas with BrewDog's annual UK advent calendar release. Inside, you'll find 14 new 2021 beers, six new brews for this festive season and four online exclusives.View Deal

If you’re the sort of person who simply don’t like surprises, are impatient, can't wait until Christmas or just want to know what’s behind every door on the BrewDog advent calendar, you can cheat and have a peek on the Scottish-based brewer’s website – but why would you want to spoil all the fun?

In other BrewDog news, the brewer have announced they are supporting Sober October in the UK by selling their range of non-alcoholic beers for a reduced price in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Note for US customers: The BrewDog advent calendar will ship in mid-November but only to the following states: DC, KY, NE, ND, NH, OH, OR, PA, VA and VT.