Breaking Benjamin premiere Angels Fall

Breaking Benjamin have released a video for their track Angels Fall.

Mainman Benjamin Burnley resurrected the group last year with a new lineup and the song features on the US outfit’s fifth album Dark Before Dawn, released in June via Hollywood Records. It was the band’s first release since 2009’s Dear Agony.

Burnley became embroiled in a legal battle with his former bandmates during the hiatus while also battling a mystery illness which causes him chronic pain.

He said: “The agony never goes away. People ask me how I deal with it and it’s because I have no choice. Now I get angry. If I’m dizzy onstage it’ll push me even harder.

“I don’t let it peck at me little by little, I charge right through it. And if I go down, I go down doing what I love for the people that want to see me perform.”

Breaking Benjamin are currently on the road across North America.

Sep 15: Toronto Sound Academy, ON

Sep 16: Erie Insurance Arena, PA

Sep 18: Scranton Pavilion At Montage Mountain, PA

Sep 19: New York Best Buy Theater, NY

Sep 21: Columbus LC Pavilion, OH

Sep 22: Cleveland Jacobs Pavilion, OH

Sep 24: Battle Creek Kellogg Arena, MI

Sep 25: Detroit The Fillmore, MI

Sep 26: Chicago Aragon Ballroom, IL

Sep 27: Maplewood Myth Live, MN

Sep 29: Moorhead Bluestem Amphitheater, MN

Sep 30: Clear Lake Surf ballroom & Museum, IA

Oct 02: Kansas City Crossroads, MO

Oct 03: Memphis Minglewood Hall, TN

Oct 04: Louisville Champions Park, KY

Oct 16: Wichita Intrust Bank Arena, KS

Oct 17: Oklahoma City Chesapeake Energy Arena, OK

Oct 18: Lubbock Lonestar Event Center, TX

Oct 20: Rio Rancho Santa Ana Star Center, NM

Oct 21: Mesa Amphitheatre, AZ

Oct 22: Las Vegas The Joint And Hard Rock Hotel And Casino, NV

Oct 24: Elverta Gibson Ranch Park, CA

Oct 26: Everett Xfinity Arena, WA

Oct 27: Kennewick Toyota Center, WA

Oct 29: Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, MT

Oct 30: West valley City Maverik Center, UT

Oct 31: Broomfield 1st Band Event Center, CO

Nov 02: Sioux Falls Denny Sanford Premier Center, SD

Nov 03: La Crosse Center, WI

Nov 04: Cedar Rapids US Cellular Center, IA

Nov 06: Peoria Civic Center, IL

Nov 07: Youngstown Covelli Centre, OH

Nov 08: Salem Civic Center, VA

Nov 10: Knoxville Civic Auditorium-Coliseum, TN

Nov 11: Hunstville Von Braun Center, AL

Nov 13: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Nov 14: North Little Rock Verizon Arena, AR

Nov 15: Cape Giradeau Show Me Center, MO

Nov 17: Fayetteville Crown Coliseum Expo Center, NC

Nov 19: Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Nov 20: State College Bryce Jordan Center, PA

Nov 21: Huntington Big Sandy Superstore Arena, WV

Nov 23: Albany Times Union Center, NY

Nov 24: Portland Cross Insurance Arena, ME