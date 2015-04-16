Brand New line up intimate UK jaunt

Brand New have announced a mini tour of intimate UK venues.

In the week that the New York rockers released the track Mene – their first new music in six years – they’ve confirmed a run of shows kicking off in Manchester on June 1.

Support comes from Dinosaur Pile-Up, who are planning the release of their third album Eleven Eleven later this year. The UK band also support Pulled Apart By Horses in Leeds in May, before an appearance at Camden Rocks Festival and headline shows in Birmingham and London.

Jun 01: Manchester RNCM Concert Hall

Jun 02: Glasgow Art School

Jun 03: Birmingham Glee Club

Jun 04: London Brooklyn

May 01: Live At Leeds Party with Pulled Apart By Horses

May 07: London Tooting Tram And Social

May 30: Camden Rocks

Jul 25: Birmingham Off The Cuff