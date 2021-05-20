Boss unveil pair of limited edition effect pedals to mark musical milestones

Boss have unveiled a pair of limited edition effects pedals to celebrate significant milestones in their history.

The Japanese firm will release anniversary editions of their popular SD-1 Super Overdrive and MT-2 Metal Zone pedals later this year, with the SD-1-4A marking the 40th year of the Super Overdrive, while the MT-2-3A will commemorate 30 years of the Metal Zone pedal.

The SD-1-4A is presented in black with yellow lettering, gold-capped knobs, and a vintage silver thumbscrew for the battery compartment and comes in a box with a special 40th anniversary logo. The MT-2-3A, meanwhile, is also black but has grey lettering with the same vintage silver thumbscrew and comes in a presentation box marked with a 30th anniversary logo.

Boss say: "Many Boss compact pedal models have been continuously produced for multiple decades, and the SD-1 Super Overdrive and MT-2 Metal Zone are two of the most revered.

"Scores of innovative and trendsetting guitarists across all genres have adopted these pedals for their core tones and used them to create some of the most popular and influential music of all time."

Both pedals will be released in June.