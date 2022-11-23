Boob drums, dildo helmets, man-eating fireplaces... it looks like Tommy Lee's new music video is here

By Liz Scarlett
Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee has released a music video for his new track Bouncy Castle, and we have many, many questions

Motley Crue's Tommy Lee has shared the music video for his new track/project Bouncy Castle and we are feeling, er, just a little concerned.

Our discomfort comes from the fact that the video is completely and utterly un-hinged, although admittedly, we really should have expected nothing less from the man who leaked his own full-frontal nude image to the entirety of the internet.

None the less, Bouncy Castle – created in collaboration with animator/director Nick DenBoer (aka smearballs) and wife Brittany Furlan – is outright insanity, and features a myriad of jarring visuals, such as drums made of boobs, dildo helmets, a man-eating fireplace, a large snake coming out of Lee's pants (in yet another smug reference to his genitals, most likely), a decapitated body crawling along the floor, a centaur, a picture frame compiled of boobs (yes, more boobs), and a big ol' pile of Tommy Lee corpses. 

If you hadn't already guessed, the video is NSFW. We repeat, it's NSFW. 

The song itself is a drum-orientated track, featuring distorted vocal embellishments and weird electronics. 

Sharing the video onto his social media, Lee writes: "Me n @smearballs fucked this Bouncy Castle 🏰 UP!! Our collabo feat. Me and @brittanyfurlan ..Cue the nipple police. Music Tommy Lee".

The video is below, but it's age-restricted, so you'll need to click through to watch.  

Back in September, Lee was outspoken about his fan's rights to expose their genitals at Motley Crue's stadium shows. After sharing an image of his own member, he went on to encourage punters at his concerts to do the same while in the crowd, which was understandably met with much disapproval.

One complaint came from Juan Alvarez, a fan who was outraged to see so many private parts aired on the screen and around him at the show. 

While speaking to ABC7 Chicago, Alvarez suggested that the X-rated exhibitionism on the tour might be especially traumatising for children in attendance. 

"Minors and everyone was forced to see people nude on the big screen and everyone was doing it around us too," he explains. "It was like Sodom and Gomorrah, it was crazy. Even the usher, he had to pull a guy down from the brick wall because he had his private parts out, screaming. It was pretty crazy.

"They thought it was absolutely fine and normal and hilarious and okay," Alvarez continues. "When I brought up there were children and six- and nine-year-old girls and kids there, they said 'Well, they shouldn't have come to the Crue show.'" 

In response, Lee tweeted: "Yo, Juan, I've got a question for you. "What do you expect to see at a Motley Crue concert, dude? We've been doing this for fucking ever. Jesus Christ, you fucking pussy."

"The world is too soft! Been doing this shit for years Juan! MÖTLEY CRÜE concerts aren't PG and never have been!!!! Grow the fuck up!"

