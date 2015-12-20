Bonham confident Led Zep will play again

Jason Bonham says he believes Led Zeppelin will play together again at some point in the future.

The son of the band’s late drummer John Bonham was behind the kit when vocalist Robert Plant, guitarist Jimmy Page and bassist John Paul Jones took to the stage in 2007 for their one-off reunion show in London, later documented on the DVD Celebration Day.

And despite the fact Plant has spoken out on several occasions against resurrecting the group, who split in 1980 following the sticksman’s death, Bonham still feels it’s a distinct possibility.

He tells Vanyaland: “In my heart of hearts I do believe we will play together again. It remains to be seen if it will be in public or privately, but I do think we will play again.”

Bonham, who has just wrapped up his Led Zeppelin Experience tour of the US, says playing tracks including Rock And Roll was a challenge as he had to change his style to suit that of his father’s.

Bonham continues: “What I try to do is play in his mindset – so it’s his ability to go for it on each night. Nothing is predictable.

“You keep the fundamentals there, but some of the fills you can change around and I basically take from every year that I remember and put them all into my performance.”

Earlier this year, Page talked down the chances of a Zeppelin reunion and revealed he’s planning a return to the stage in 2016.

Plant reunited with Alison Krauss last month to record the track Light Of Christmas Day – their first material together since 2007 album Raising Sand.

Page: Celebration Day comedown was a nightmare