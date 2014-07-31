Plant 'baffled' over Page reunion push

Robert Plant says he's "disappointed and baffled" by Jimmy Page's attempts to bring about a Led Zeppelin reunion via press comments.

The subject almost always arises when either of them are interviewed, and the frequency has increased in recent years since the launch of 2012 live pack Celebration Day and the band’s current run of remaster releases.

Earlier this year Page expressed his frustration with his former bandmate, saying: “He’s just playing games and I’m fed up with it.”

Plant responded by stating: “I think he needs to go to sleep and have a good rest, and think again.”

Now the singer tells Uncut: “I feel for the guy. He knows he’s got the headlines if he wants them. But I don’t know what he’s trying to do – so I feel slightly disappointed and baffled.”

But Plant reveals he did attempt a reunion of a different sort.“A couple of years ago I said, ‘If you’ve got anything acoustic, let me know – I’ll give it a whirl,’” he reports.

“It was hands across the water. He just walked away. But we couldn’t do anything proper. The weight of expectation is too great.”

Plant has invited fans to submit promo videos for Rainbow, the lead track from upcoming solo album Lullaby And… The Ceaseless Roar, due on September 5 via Nonesuch. The second batch of Zep remasters was revealed earlier this week. They’ll arrive in October.