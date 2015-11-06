Plant and Krauss reunite for Christmas track

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have reunited for the first time since 2007 album Raising Sand.

The pair collaborated on the track Light Of Christmas Day, which appears on the soundtrack of upcoming movie Love The Coopers.

Former Led Zeppelin frontman Plant and Union Station singer Krauss abandoned work on a follow-up to their Grammy-winning record after some unsuccessful writing sessions. Plant said in 2010: “I think we ran out of cakes – there was an amazing amount of cake and food and coffees and sodas. By about 11 o’clock in the morning, we were ready for a nap.”

Love The Coopers, starring John Goodman and Dianne Keaton, is released to US cinemas on November 13, with the soundtrack album out on the same day.