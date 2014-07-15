Bonamassa launches title track video

Joe Bonamassa has launched a video for the title track of upcoming album Different Shades Of Blue – his first all-original work.

The 11-track record is due on September 22 via Provogue Records and sees the bluesman back at work with producer Kevin Shirley, alongside organist Reese Wynans, bassist Carmine Rojas and Michael Rhodes, and drummer Anton Fig.

Bonamassa recently said: “I decided I wanted to make a completely original blues album. I’ve really had to push myself to make everything I do better than the last project. I know the fans expect it – and I feel like I owe them an original record after all these years.”

Different Shades Of Blue is available for pre-order now. Bonamassa returns to the Hammersmith Eventim Apollo in London on March 17, 19, 20 and 21 next year.

Tracklist