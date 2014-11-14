Bon Jovi has no hard feelings over Sambora exit

Jon Bon Jovi says he has no hard feelings towards Richie Sambora but hints he won’t be returning to the line-up.

The guitarist disappeared from the band last year fuelling rumours of a feud between him and the Bon Jovi frontman.

Sambora then broke the silence, revealing he was told he could either tour or quit when he asked for time off from group. It was a choice which left Sambora hurt but he remained hopeful he could rejoin the band in the future.

And while Bon Jovi has no bitterness towards the axeman, a reunion doesn’t seem to be on the cards.

He tells Showbiz 411: “He quit. He’s gone. No hard feelings. Being in a band isn’t a life sentence.”

It was thought the pair might reunite earlier this year when, during the ALS ice bucket challenge craze, the singer nominated his old friend.

Sambora is now enjoying a solo career which saw him play at this year’s Download festival along with a handful of summer shows in the UK and Ireland.