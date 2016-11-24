Bon Jovi to release live House Is Not For Sale album

Bon Jovi have announced they’ll release a live version of their latest record, This House Is Not For Sale on December 16.

The album titled This House Is Not For Sale: Live From The London Palladium was recorded at the London venue in October. It will be available for pre-order via iTunes from November 25 (Friday).

Frontman Jon Bon Jovi says the band cut their teeth on being a live performance act – and that the true test of a musician’s success is breaking through language barriers and connecting with the crowd at live shows.

He tells Sirius XM: “The live experience teaches you not only how to relate to your audience, but what it is that you wanna say to them. I cut my teeth as a performer. Even through our first two records, we didn’t have big hit singles yet, but we had a reputation as a live band.

“When we would go to countries that didn’t speak English we would go there and put the point across with our ability to engage an audience.

“After success comes from you having all these hits, try and go to the Soviet Union where nobody is allowed to even have a Western record and play those hits. They don’t speak the language, they don’t know the songs, you better be a good performer.”

Watch the video below.

Bon Jovi have a US tour lined up for February and March of next year.

Bon Jovi House Is Not For Sale live album

This House Is Not For Sale – Live In The London Palladium tracklist

This House Is Not For Sale Living With The Ghost Knockout Labor Of Love Born Again Tomorrow Rollercoaster New Years Day Devil’s In The Temple Scars On This Guitar God Bless This Mess Reunion Real Love All Hail The King We Don’t Run Come On Up To Our House

Bon Jovi US tour 2017

Feb 08: Greenville Bon Secours Wellness Arena SC

Feb 10: Atlanta Philips Arena, GA

Feb 12: Sunrise BB&T Center, FL

Feb 14: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL

Feb 16: Birmingham BJCC, AL

Feb 18: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Feb 19: St. Louis Scottrade Center, MO

Feb 21: Oklahoma City Chesapeake Energy Center, OK

Feb 23: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Feb 25-:Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Feb 28: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

Mar 01: San Jose SAP Center, CA

Mar 04: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Arena, AZ

Mar 05: San Diego Viejas Arena, CA

Mar 08: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Mar 14: Denver Pepsi Center, CA

Mar 16: Memphis FedExForum, TN

Mar 18: Columbus Nationwide Arena, OH

Mar 19: Cleveland Quicken Loans Arena, OH

Mar 22: Indianapolis Bankers Life Fieldhouse, IN

