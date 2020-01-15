Bon Jovi announce summer tour with special guest Bryan Adams

Bon Jovi have announced a North American summer tour.

The band have lined up a total of 18 shows, kicking off at the Tacoma Dome on June 10 and wrapping up with two nights at New York’s Madison Square Garden on July 27 and 28.

It’s also been confirmed that they’ll be joined by special guest Bryan Adams for 16 of the shows, with a full list of dates published below.

Bon Jovi fan club members and AMEX cardholders will have access to a pre-sale from 10am on January 21, while a public sale will begin on January 24.

Back in November, Bon Jovi released their new single Unbroken, which will feature on the band’s upcoming studio album.

Frontman Jon Bon Jovi said: “This song Unbroken I wrote for a film called To Be Of Service. It’s about soldiers returning from war and dealing with PTSD. It’ll also be featured on our forthcoming record, Bon Jovi 2020, which is coming in the spring. Hope you like it.”

All proceeds from downloads of Unbroken are being donated to the Patriotic Service Dog Foundation.

Bon Jovi revealed the title of the follow-up to 2016’s This House Is Not For Sale while on the Runaway To Paradise cruise which sailed across the Mediterranean in August last year.

He told fans: “It’s an election year, so why not? I couldn’t do any worse. This House Is Not For Sale dealt with personal matters, and now it’s behind us. Now I have clear vision moving forward.”

He also added that the record would have more “socially conscious” themes, and include lyrics focusing on events such as the spate of mass shootings in the US.

Bon Jovi 2020 North American tour

Jun 10: Tacoma Dome, WA

Jun 11: Portland Moda Center, OR

Jun 13: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

Jun 16: San Jose SAP Center, CA

Jun 18: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Jun 20: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV (No Bryan Adams)

Jun 23: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Jun 25: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Jun 26: Tulsa BOK Center, OK

Jul 10: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON (No Bryan Adams)

Jul 14: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Jul 16: Boston TD Garden, MA

Jul 19: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Jul 21: Chicago United Center, IL

Jul 23: St. Louis Enterprise Center, MO

Jul 25: Washington Capital One Arena, DC

Jul 27: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Jul 28: New York Madison Square Garden, NY