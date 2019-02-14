Bob Seger adds more dates to final tour

Detroit legend Bob Seger has announced another 11 dates for his final tour.

The new run of shows kicks off art the end of April with a performance in Springfield, MO, before climaxing with a hometown show at the DTE Energy Music Theatre on June 6.

Seger announced his final tour in September 2018, after returning to the road after back surgery.

"I’m in the recovery mode," Seger told Classic Rock in February 2018. "The pain is down. They said it was going to really hurt for about three months afterwards, but the payoff is they didn’t go anywhere near my larynx. They went in the back, so my voice is probably fine.

"I hope this pain goes away, ‘cause they can never really guarantee it — and if it doesn’t, then I’m done, dude. But that’s what the doctors have to say. I think it’s gonna be okay, I really do. But, God, it’s taking a long time."

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 22 at 10 AM local time.

Bob Seger new tour dates

Apr 30: Springfield JQH Arena, MO

May 04: Tulsa BOK Center, OK

May 10: Charleston, North Charleston Coliseum, SC

May 12: Jacksonville, Daily's Place, Fl

May 16: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

May 18: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, VA

May 23: Raleigh Coastal Credit Union Music Park At Walnut Creek, NC

May 25: Bristow, Jiffy Lube Live, VA

May 30: Wantagh Jones Beach Ampitheater, NY

Jun 01: Holmdel PNC Banks Arts Center, NJ

Jun 06: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI