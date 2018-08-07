Bob Dylan lines up 2018 US tour dates

Bob Dylan has announced a US tour, which will take place later this year.

He’ll play a total of 28 shows with his band, kicking off at the Comerica Theatre, Phoenix, on October 4 and wrapping up with a set at Richmond’s EKU Centre For The Arts on November 11.

The shows will follow Dylan’s tour of Australia and New Zealand which gets under way this week.

Find a full list of his 2018 tour dates below.

Last month, Dylan released the double album Live 1962-1966: Rare Performances From The Copyright Collections.

It features material recorded during his coffeehouse era, from his concerts at New York’s Town Hall and Carnegie Hall in 1963, a duet with Joan Baez from the March On Washington that same year and further live cuts from his 1964 and 1965 appearances at the Newport Folk Festivals and more.

Earlier this year, Dylan released a range of whiskies in collaboration with Marc Bushala – the entrepreneur responsible for Angel’s Envy.

Bob Dylan 2018 tour dates

Aug 08: Perth Arena, Australia

Aug 11: Adelaide Bonython park, Australia

Aug 13: Melbourne Margaret Court Arena, Australia

Aug 14: Melbourne Margaret Court Arena, Australia

Aug 18: Sydney International Convention Centre, Australia

Aug 19: Newtown Enmore Theatre, Australia

Aug 20: Wollongong WIN Entertainment Centre, Australia

Aug 22: Broadmeadow Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Australia

Aug 24: Boondall Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia

Aug 26: Auckland Spark Arena, New Zealand

Aug 28: Christchurch Horncastle Arena, New Zealand

Oct 04: Phoenix Comerica Theatre, AZ

Oct 05: Tucson Convention Center, AZ

Oct 07: Albuquerque Kiva Auditorium, NM

Oct 09: Midland Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center, TX

Oct 10: Irving The Pavillion, TX

Oct 12: Tulsa River Sprint Casino Resort, OK

Oct 13: Thackerville WinStar World Casino And Resort

Oct 14: Sugar Land Smart Financial Centre, TX

Oct 16: Lafayette Heymann Center, LA

Oct 17: Mobile Saenger Theatre, AL

Oct 19: St. Augustine Amphitheatre, FL

Oct 20: Clearwater Ruth Eckerd Hall, FL

Oct 21: Sarasota Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, FL

Oct 23: Fort Myers Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, FL

Oct 24: Fort Lauderdale Broward Center for the Performing Arts, FL

Oct 26: Orlando Walt Disney Theater, FL

Oct 27: Macon City Auditorium, GA

Oct 28: Chattanooga Tivoli Theatre, TN

Oct 30: Huntsville Mark C. Smith Concert Hall, AL

Oct 31: Knoxville Tennessee Theatre, TN

Nov 02: Asheville Thomas Wolfe Auditorium, NC

Nov 03: Durham Performing Arts Center, NC

Nov 04: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, SC

Nov 06: Savannah Johnny Mercer Theatre, GA

Nov 07: Augusta The Bell Auditorium, GA

Nov 09: Charlotte Ovens Auditorium, NC

Nov 10: Roanoke Berglund Performing Arts Theatre, VA

Nov 11: Richmond EKU Center for the Arts, KY