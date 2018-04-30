Bob Dylan launches Heaven’s Door whiskey

Bob Dylan has announced the availability of three whiskeys – a straight rye, a straight bourbon and a “double-barreled” whiskey - developed in conjunction with Marc Bushala, the serial entrepreneur responsible for Angel’s Envy, a premium bourbon and rye whiskey brand that was sold to Bacardi in 2015. Dylan's whiskey, sold under the brand name Heaven's Door, is available to order now.

“We both wanted to create a collection of American whiskeys that, in their own way, tell a story,” Dylan told The New York Times. “I’ve been traveling for decades, and I’ve been able to try some of the best spirits that the world of whiskey has to offer. This is great whiskey."

“Dylan has these qualities that actually work well for a whiskey,” says Bushala. “He has great authenticity. He is a quintessential American. He does things the way he wants to do them. I think these are good attributes for a super-premium whiskey as well.”

The straight rye is finished in toasted oak barrels, air-dried near Vosges, France, and is described as "a smoother, more approachable rye with notes of orange peel, coriander, and spice," while the double barrel blend has "notes of caramel, oak, citrus, and spice." Finally, the Tennessee bourbon is described as "smooth and lasting with notes of vanilla and baked bread layered over a bed of toasted oak."

"The Heaven's Door Whiskey range is a full sensorial celebration of art, music, and palate - in other words, life," writes Heather Greene, a contributor to the upcoming Oxford Companion of Spirits and the first American Woman to serve on the Scotch Malt Whisky Society in Edinburgh. "There is clear intent, passion and skill behind the making of these bottles - from the beautiful packaging to the liquid inside. I guess Bob Dylan can add yet another achievement to his insanely impressive resume."

Heaven's Door Whiskeys are already the recipients of several awards, including three medals at the 2018 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.