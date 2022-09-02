Bob Dylan adds three more dates to UK tour

Legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan has added more shows to the UK leg of his Rough And Rowdy Ways world tour. Dylan originally announced the nine-date schedule – his first UK shows in over five years – in July, and has now added three more performances.

The additional shows include bookings at the Manchester Apollo on November 2, at the Oxford New Theatre on November 4, and on the following night at the International Centre in Bournemouth. Tickets for the new shows go sale at 10am on Monday September 5. Full schedule below.

Dylan's Rough And Rowdy Ways tour kicked off at the Riverside Theater in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in November last year. During the 18-song set he performed much of the music he'd released during lockdown, including eight songs from the Rough And Rowdy Ways album, which hit stores in May 2020. He also played three songs from previous album Tempest, which was released in 2012.

Asked if he thought of the pandemic in biblical terms, Dylan told the New York Times, "I think it’s a forerunner of something else to come. It’s an invasion for sure, and it’s widespread, but biblical? You mean like some kind of warning sign for people to repent of their wrongdoings? That would imply that the world is in line for some sort of divine punishment.

"Extreme arrogance can have some disastrous penalties. Maybe we are on the eve of destruction. There are numerous ways you can think about this virus. I think you just have to let it run its course."

Bob Dylan: Rough And Rowdy Ways UK Tour

Oct 19: London Palladium

Oct 20: London Palladium

Oct 23: London Palladium

Oct 24: London Palladium

Oct 26: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

Oct 27: Bonus Arena, Hull

Oct 28: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Oct 30: Armadillo, Glasgow

Oct 31: Armadillo Glasgow

Nov 02: Manchester Apollo

Nov 04: Oxford New Theatre

Nov 05: Bournemouth BIC