Bob Dylan announces his first UK tour in five years

Bob Dylan has announced nine UK shows to take place in October, as part of his Rough And Rowdy Ways Worldwide Tour.

The tour will launch with four intimate shows at London’s Palladium Theatre beginning on October 19, after which Dylan will travel to Cardiff to play the Motorpoint Arena, followed by concerts in Hull, Nottingham and two shows in Glasgow.



The full itinerary is:



Oct 19: London Palladium

Oct 20: London Palladium

Oct 23: London Palladium

Oct 24: London Palladium

Oct 26: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

Oct 27: Bonus Arena, Hull

Oct 28: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Oct 30: Armadillo, Glasgow

Oct 31: Armadillo Glasgow

Tickets for all shows will go on sale at 10am on Friday, July 15.



Dylan's Rough And Rowdy Ways Worldwide Tour’ began last December in Milwaukee, and is scheduled to last through to 2024.

The legendary singer/songwriter's 39th studio album, Rough And Rowdy Ways was released in June 2020, and is Dylan's first album since 2012's Tempest.

A new Dylan biopic is in the planning stages: the film has the working title of Going Electric and will reportedly focus on the singer/songwriter’s controversial transition from folk to rock in the mid-'60s.