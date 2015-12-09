BMTH release live Throne video

Bring Me The Horizon have released a live performance of their track Throne from fifth album That’s The Spirit.

It was recorded at New York’s Webster Hall, while the band toured North America in support of the follow-up to 2013’s Sempiternal.

Frontman Oli Sykes recently discussed the change in fans’ behaviour at concerts, saying: “We used to judge a good show on how many people went moshing and how big the pit was. But as our music’s changed, it’s now how many people are jumping up and down, how many people are singing along.

“We rarely have a bad show – the crowd are always so crazy, it’s always fun.”

BMTH complete their European tour in Russia tonight (December 9) then head to New Zealand, Australia and Japan in January before returning to Europe again. They play a cancer charity show at London’s Royal Albert Hall on April 22.