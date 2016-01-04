Trending

BMTH announce UK tour

Biggest-ever shows take place in November

Bring Me The Horizon have confirmed a UK tour for November.

The six-date run features their biggest-ever shows as Oli Sykes and co continue to support the launch of fifth album That’s The Spirit.

The band said last month that the tour was coming, adding: “This is not an announcement. This is a warning.”

Tickets go on sale at 9am on January 8 (Friday).

BMTH UK tour

Nov 02: Nottingham Capital FM Arena
Nov 04: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena
Nov 05: London O2
Nov 06: Sheffield Arena
Nov 08: Manchester Arena
Nov 09: Glasgow SSE Hydro

