BMTH play Drown with string section

Bring Me The Horizon have released a live video featuring their performance of Drown with a string section.

It was recorded during a BBC Radio 1 session in London’s Maida Vale studios earlier this year, while the band promoted the release of fifth album That’s The Spirit, launched in September.

BMTH have one UK date set among runs in Asia, Europe and North America – but Oli Sykes and co have tweeted: “In 2016, Bring Me The Horizon will tour the United Kingdom. This is not an announcement. This is a warning.”