Blueneck detail album No.5

UK post/prog veterans Blueneck have announced details of their fifth album.

King Nine launches on November 7 via Denovali Records and is the follow-up to 2012’s Epilogue.

To mark the announcement, the Bristol-based band have released a stream of opening track Counting Out. Hear it below.

The album comes bundled with a 16-page lyric and photo booklet featuring artwork by artist and filmmaker Lasse Hoile, who has previously worked with Porcupine Tree, Anathema and Opeth. He spend six weeks in the US taking shots for the project, which will be available on CD, vinyl and digital formats.

King Nine tracklist