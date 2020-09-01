Blue Oyster Cult launch That Was Me video with a special guest on cowbell

Blue Oyster Cult have released a video for That Was Me. It's taken from the band's upcoming album The Symbol Remains – their first in 19 years – which will be released by Frontiers on October 9.

The video features a guest appearance from former drummer Albert Bouchard, who left the band in 1981 but returns on That Was Me to bring some much-needed cowbell to the party.

The current Blue Oyster Cult line-up features founder members Eric Bloom and Donald ‘Buck Dharma’ Roeser alongside Jules Radino, Danny Miranda and Richie Castellano, who've spent a combined total of 31 years in the band.

"The COVID-19 lockdown slowed the completion of the record," says Roeser. "And we were prevented from travelling and collaborating in person, although luckily we had already done the basic tracking.

"We resorted to video conferencing and producing each other over the internet and are fortunate that the technology exists to do that, plus some live performance cancellations gave us a little more time to carefully consider the finishing touches."

"As the song demos emerged, we realised there was as much if not more variety in style and content on this record as any in our history,” adds Bloom. "We embraced this and the thing tying all the disparate elements together is the band’s sound and performance."

"The goal was for the new music to stand up to the quality and vitality of our legacy recordings and I believe we have successfully achieved that,” says Roeser. “Other than that, the sound of our voices and style of our writing and playing can’t help but sound familiar to fans of our work."

The band have also released an audio stream of Box In My Head, another track from The Symbol Remains.

The Symbol Remains can be pre-ordered now.



The Symbol Remains tracklist

1 That Was Me

2 Box In My Head

3 Tainted Blood

4 Nightmare Epiphany

5 Edge Of The World

6 The Machine

7 Train True (Lennie’s Song)

8 The Return Of St. Cecilia

9 Stand And Fight

10 Florida Man

11 The Alchemist

12 Secret Road

13 There’s A Crime

14 Fight