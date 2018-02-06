Bloodstock add a further 8 artists to 2018 bill

Bloodstock organisers have announced a further eight bands who will play at this year’s festival.

The UK event will take place at Catton Park, Derbyshire, on August 9-12, with artists including Judas Priest, Gojira, Nightwish, Fozzy, Doro Pesch, Orphaned Land and At The Gates all previously confirmed.

It’s now been revealed that they’ll be joined by Amaranthe, Voyager, Ingested, Mortishead, Dead Label, Mantar and King Leviathan.

Also confirmed are Act Of Defiance, featuring former Megadeth men Chris Broderick and Shawn Drover. They’re joined in the lineup by former Scar The Martyr vocalist Henry Derek and Shadows Fall’s Matt Bachand.

Find everything you need to know about this year’s Bloodstock Festival, including tickets and the latest lineup details.

The latest lineup poster can be seen below.

Bloodstock festival 2018 tickets, lineup and band announcements