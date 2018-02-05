AC/DC will continue with Axl, says band’s biographer

AC/DC biographer Murray Engleheart insists that Axl Rose will tour and record with Angus Young an co in the future.

The Guns N’ Roses frontman was brought into the fold after vocalist Brian Johnson was forced to bow out of the band in March 2016 or face “total hearing loss.”

Rose went on to tour with AC/DC on their Rock Or Bust tour. Now, author Engleheart, who wrote 2012 book AC/DC Maximum Rock & Roll: The Ultimate Story Of The World’s Greatest Rock & Roll Band, insists that Rose will stick with the band going forward.

He says in a Facebook post: “Speculate all you want but I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: AC/DC will continue with Axl on vocals – new album, touring, the whole nine yards.

“What was a massive gamble by Angus turned out to be an equally enormous triumph that has set the scene for the future.”

Johnson made his return to the stage in May last year, when he sang with Robert Plant and Paul Rodgers in Oxford. He also made a guest appearance with Muse at the August 2017 Reading Festival.

