Bloodshot Dawn unveil Smoke And Mirrors

UK melodic metal outfit Bloodshot Dawn have launched a promo for their track Smoke And Mirrors.

It’s taken from upcoming second album Demons, the follow-up to their 2012 self-titled debut. The album was produced thanks to a successful Kickstarter campaign, which raised £8052 – far in excess of the £5000 they were originally looking for.

Frontman Josh McMorran says of the album: “From a musical perspective it has been a completely natural progression. We haven’t become more melodic or more brutal – we’ve enhanced all aspects of the sound we had built up on the first album.

“It’s a huge step up in technical ability and songwriting prowess without changing the music enough to alienate our current fans.

“The album is all about beating your demons and making something of the time you have on Earth while battling the ever-lasting struggles and trials that come with being human.”

Demons launches on October 26 and the band have announced 10 dates in the UK and Ireland to support the album.

Oct 24: Southampton Firehouse

Oct 25: Birmingham Asylum

Oct 26: Limerick Dolan’s Warehouse

Oct 27: Belfast Voodoo Lounge

Oct 28: Glasgow Audio

Oct 29: Machester Sound Control

Oct 30: Bristol The Exchange

Oct 31: Brighton Green Door Store

Nov 01: London Unicorn

Nov 02: Cardiff Baa Bar

Demons tracklist