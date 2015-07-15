Trending

Blitz Kids confirm final 2 shows

Farewell gigs set for London and Manchester in October

Blitz Kids have announced two farewell shows for October.

The English rockers revealed they were calling it a day earlier this month and cancelled all their planned dates including an appearance at the Vans Warped Tour in London.

They promised at the time they’d announced farewell shows – and they’ve now confirmed appearances at Manchester’s Academy 3 on October 9 and London’s Dome on October 10.

Blitz Kids say: “It’s been a tremendous ride and we want to celebrate it with you all, old fans and new. Come grab a beer and shed a tear. We are the good youth. Never die.”

The band formed in 2006 and released two albums - 2011’s Vagrants & Vagabonds and 2014’s The Good Youth. Farewell show tickets are on sale now.

