Blitz Kids call it quits

Blitz Kids have announced they’ve split and called off their summer tour.

The English band have also pulled out of their scheduled appearance at October’s Vans Warped Tour London event, but say they’ll line up some farewell shows for later in the year.

In a statement signed off by all four members, Blitz Kids say: “We have always said that we are friends, first and foremost, before a band. And it is as friends that we have reached this decision to end this incredible adventure that we started eight years ago.

“Between then and now, this band has taken us to beautiful places that we’d never have experienced otherwise, and introduced us to people who we consider family and friends for life.

“But none of what we have achieved together would have been possible without you, the fans. We’ve gone from playing to the sound guy and his mates at pubs in Nantwich, to going on tour with our favourite bands, and stepping out on festival stages that we only dreamed of playing as kids growing up. You have taken us on the journey of a lifetime, and we will always love you.

“We will be playing some farewell shows that will be announced soon.”

The band formed in 2006 and released two albums - 2011’s Vagrants & Vagabonds and 2014’s The Good Youth. The final lineup featured vocalist Joe James, guitarist Jono Yates, bassist Nic Montgomery and drummer Matt Freer.

