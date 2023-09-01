"Devastated is an understatement": Blink-182 fans express their annoyance as pop-punk trio postpone start of UK tour due to "an urgent family matter"

Blink-182 have postponed the start of their UK/Ireland tour due to drummer Travis Barker being forced to return to the US to deal with “an urgent family matter”.

The Californian trio were set to kick off their long-awaited UK tour tonight (September 1) in Glasgow at the Ovo Hydro, but have pulled that show, a second Glasgow show scheduled for tomorrow (September 2), their September 4 show in Belfast, and their September 5 show in Dublin.



The band released a statement on social media reading: “Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available.”

On Instagram, Barker shared that he was seeking solace in an airport Prayer Room while en route back home. The drummer's wife, Kourtney Kardashian, is due to have the couple's first child this autumn.

The next scheduled date on Blink-182's itinerary is a gig at the Sportpaleis in Antwerp, Belgium on September 8.

Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available.September 1, 2023 See more

Some Blink-182 fans are less than impressed with the band pulling the shows at the 11th hour.

"That’s my birthday fucked," musician Brent Hood posted. "24 years a fan and never seen you guys live. Lost £130 on a hotel. Did you not have a capable drum tech or step-in drummer for emergencies like this? Devastated is an understatement."



Stinson Hunter, the star of Netflix show The Paedophile Hunter writes, "I hope things aren’t bad but if this is purely Travis having a kid then it’s a shit time for the fans who have lost a lot of money on travel and hotels. Like I say, I hope all is well, but he knew he was having a baby and probably knew the due date."



Another fan, Simon Wood, posted, "Yeah, you really need a European-based drummer. Understand the urgency of a family situation but given the millions you're going to earn, you really should have contingency plans/understudies. Fans are losing out and massively out of pocket yet again" followed by a poo emoji.



A fan from Newcastle added, "Lost my job on Friday. Considered cancelling my hotel, cancelling my train tickets to save my money and miss the gig but thought “no ive had a shit year and need this” and now me and my fiancé have lost £400 and probably won’t be able to afford to come back when rescheduled"



Jodie Richards, a fan from Cornwall, writes, "I have travelled 521 miles to Glasgow from Cornwall to be told by someone in the street this has been cancelled. £600 on flights and accommodation thoughts are with Travis but are Ticketmaster actually going to reach out at some point? #devastated"



One fan, posting as CardioGigGoer, offered a measured reaction to the news, writing, "Completely understand. Just loaded up Ticketmaster and saw it was postponed. Hope the family’s okay, Travis. I’ve been here before. It’ll be twice as good when it gets rescheduled Keep the faith everyone x"

That’s my birthday fucked. 24 years a fan and never seen you guys live. Lost £130 on a hotel. Did you not have a capable drum tech or step-in drummer for emergencies like this? Devastated is an understatement.September 1, 2023 See more

I hope things aren’t bad but if this is purely Travis having a kid then it’s a shit time for the fans who have lost a lot of money on travel and hotels. Like I say, I hope all is well, but he knew he was having a baby and probably knew the due date.September 1, 2023 See more

Yeah, you really need a European-based drummer. Understand the urgency of a family situation but given the millions you're going to earn, you really should have contingency plans/understudies. Fans are losing out and massively out of pocket yet again 💩September 1, 2023 See more

Lost my job on Friday. Considered cancelling my hotel, cancelling my train tickets to save my money and miss the gig but thought “no ive had a shit year and need this” and now me and my fiancé have lost £400 and probably won’t be able to afford to come back when rescheduledSeptember 1, 2023 See more

@blink182 @TicketmasterUK I have travelled 521 miles to Glasgow from Cornwall to be told by someone in the street this has been cancelled. £600 on flights and accommodation 😭 thoughts are with Travis but are Ticketmaster actually going to reach out at some point? #devastatedSeptember 1, 2023 See more