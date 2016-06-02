Blink-182, Asking Alexandria head up BBC’s Rock All Dayer

Blink-182, Asking Alexandria and A Day To Remember are among the artists confirmed for the BBC’s Rock All Dayer.

The event will take place at the broadcasting company’s Maida Vale Studios in London on June 8 and will be available to stream live via iPlayer Radio.

Names also confirmed are Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Moose Blood, Creeper and Against The Current.

Blink-182, who this week released California – their first album with frontman Matt Skiba – will perform an acoustic set on the day.

Tickets for the event must be applied for via the BBC’s website, where they have 40 pairs of tickets up for grabs. Fans have until 11.55pm GMT on June 5 to apply, with successful applicants selected at random.