Blink add 2nd show with Skiba

Blink-182 have confirmed a second show with Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba in place of Tom DeLonge.

Skiba had been named as temporary frontman for the band’s appearance at the Musink Festival in California on March 22, after relationships broke down between DeLonge and former colleagues Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker.

Now the duo have confirmed they’ll play with Skiba on March 20 at Soma in San Diego.

The situation remains strained after the remaining original members announced their “indefinite” split from DeLonge in January – but he insisted he hadn’t left.

Barker said last week that the frontman should “man up and quit the band” officially, adding that his former colleague “doesn’t like punk music and it was a phase for him.”

The drummer also said: “If we did make an album with Skiba it would be unreal. I don’t know if that’s a possibility yet – right now, there’s a vibe in the rehearsal room that we haven’t had in a long time.”