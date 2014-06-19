Blessthefall, Opeth, Prong + more on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

We're in total post-Download blues mode now. What are we going to do without a field full of rock fans and an inhuman amount of alcohol? Make one kick-ass radio show, that's what!

On tonight’s show we’ll be talking to the Arizonan metalcore mob Blessthefall in the first of a new occasional feature called One Hit To The Body, in which they have to single out one song that means something special to them. We’ll also be joined in the studio by Within Temptation!

But it’s not just interviews, we’re gonna treat your ears to some of the best music in our world too! Tonight we’ve got big hits from Opeth, Orange Goblin, Iron Maiden, Monster Magnet, Clutch, Prong, The Safety Fire and In Solitude.

Our talking point tonight comes from a certain Lamb Of God member… and we mean, member. News have reached Hammer HQ that Randy Blythe has burnt his penis on hot coffee while riding his bike… and this got us thinking:

What’s the strangest injury you or ‘someone you know’ has endured?

Tune in to Team Rock Radio online or on DAB tonight at 9pm.