Blanket to perform debut album How To Let Go under massive moon

Prog Award nominees Blanket will perform their debut album, How To Let Go, underneath a spectacular 24ft replica moon in Preston's Harris Museum Art Gallery & Library on 23 February.

The Museum Of The Moon is a new touring artwork by UK artist Luke Jerram. Measuring seven metres in diameter, the moon features 120dpi detailed NASA imagery of the lunar surface. At an approximate scale of 1:500,000, each centimetre of the internally lit spherical sculpture represents 5km of the moon’s surface.

“This is exactly the kind of thing we strive to be a part of as a band,” comment bassist Matthew Sheldon. “We love playing unique venues and being part of special events like these. We like to think of our live shows as something more than just a gig, we want people to see it as an audio-visual experience, so something like this is just perfect for us. We want to make it really special so we’ll be bringing in guest musicians and a small choir so that we can do the record and all its layers justice.”

This isn't the first time the ambitious Blackpool proggers have taken on large-scale visual projects. Last year they performed the soundtrack to their own documentary film Fragments Of A Dream live via Prog's Facebook page from Dalston's Rio Cinema. They also tackled John Carpenter's legendary theme tune to his Halloween movie creating their own unique video.

Tickets for the new performance are available from the band's website.