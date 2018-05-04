Blanket Release ‘Fragments Of A Dream’ Blackpool Documentary Live Performance

The band screened an exclusive premiere of the film through Prog Magazine's Facebook page recently, where they performed a live score to accompany the film, all live-streamed from Dalston's Rio Cinema in a special three camera broadcast.

Narrated by Robert Foulds, directed by frontman Bobby Pook and soundtracked by the band, the film features excerpts and tracks from their forthcoming debut full length album How To Let Go, set for release on 18th May via Music For Nations (Sony) and available to preorder now from here.

“This short film provides a cinematic look at, and explanation of, the historical social romanticism of the seaside town, interlaced with and preceded by the stark comparison of its underlying social issues and images of decay and degradation," the band told Prog.

“Fragments Of A Dream attempts to show the reality of a once thriving seaside town, now a shadow of its former self," continue the band. "That being said, Blackpool is still home to us, so we tried to create a movie that showed the positivity and bizarre charm of the town, the light in the darkness so to speak. We wanted to give an accurate portrayal of our home town, looking at both the good and bad, and think we managed to achieve that with this short film.

"We had Bobby’s Grandfather narrate the movie, to give the feature a voice of the ‘better days’ of the town – having the voice of yesterday describing today’s Blackpool gives the film an extra layer of nostalgia for the town remembered so fondly by older generations.”

See the band's Facebook page for more information.