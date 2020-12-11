Blackmore’s Night share video for Once Upon December, the first taste of their new album Nature’s Light

Former Deep Purple/Rainbow guitarist Ritchie Blackmore will release Nature’s Light, the eleventh studio album from Blackmore’s Night, his band with vocalist Candice Night, on March 12, 2021.

As a preview of what to expect from the album, the duo have released a new video for Once Upon December, a jaunty slice of ethereal post-Renaissance folk music which wouldn’t have sounded out of place in the first series of Blackadder.

“The story of Nature’s Light is the story of nature being the true queen,” says Candice Night, “and the simplicity and magic of everyday miracles that happen right before your eyes. If you feel stagnant or repressed in your surroundings, it is important to take a break from the mundane and go where your heart leads you. It allows you to recharge and begin again with fresh and renewed energy. For some it is the ocean, for some the woods, for some feeling the sun on your face. Our music is an escape from the stress and pressure of modern times. Journey back through time with us, to a simpler, magical time where music enters your heart and soul.”

“While the album is rooted in a traditional approach, fans of Ritchie Blackmore’s unique style will once again not be disappointed,” the duo’s record label earMUSIC promise.

Nature’s Light will be released on multiple formats on March 12. Among these is a 2CD Hardcover Mediabook Edition, including a bonus CD featuring a carefully selected set of Blackmore’s Night’s back catalogue tracks. The album will also be available as a CD Digipak Edition, a limited edition heavyweight 1LP Gatefold Edition on yellow vinyl, a 180g 1LP Gatefold Edition on black vinyl as well as digital.