Blackfield announce seven disc CD set covering 2004-2017

By Jerry Ewing
Blackfield will release the seven-disc Blackfield : An Accident Of Stars: 2004 – 2017 in March

Blackfield
Blackfield, the art rock collaboration between Steven Wilson and Israeli musician Aviv Geffen, are to have a seven-disc set, Blackfield : An Accident Of Stars: 2004 – 2017, released through Kscope om March 31. You can watch a trailer for the new set below.

Blackfield : An Accident Of Stars: 2004 – 2017 is a collection of the band’s work from 2004 to 2017 released together for the first time and housed in a deluxe book-set, with a 64-page book.

The set features the band's first five studio releases, Blackfield (2004), Blackfield II (2007), Welcome To My DNA (2011), Blackfield IV (2013) and Blackfield V (2017), plus a bonus disc of the band’s previously unreleased show at Paradiso Amsterdam from 2011 (Live DNA). The band's sixth release, 2020's For The Music, which featured minimal involvement from Wilson, was released on the Warner Music Group label.

“Steven and I connect across art, politics, and life in general," says Geffen. "We’re always switching around between ideas when we’re together. That’s why our partnership works so well. You can feel the love in Blackfield."

Also included will be a newly produced Blu-ray which has Blackfield, Blackfield II and Welcome To My DNA in 24bit 44.1kHz format, Blackfield IV and Blackfield V in 5.1 Surround Sound and High Resolution 24-bit Stereo, plus the bands’ promo videos from this period are also included and the 2007 concert film Live in N.Y..

Blackfield

