Blackberry Smoke show you the Door

Blackberry Smoke have released a lyric video for their track Let Me Help You (Find The Door).

It’s taken from the Southern rock outfit’s fourth album, Holding All The Roses, set for launch on February 9 via Earache Records.

Frontman Charlie Starr said earlier this year: “It’s not a huge departure – there’s really big rock ‘n’ roll songs and some laid-back moments as well. We recorded live a lot again and we tried a few different things; some of it’s top-secret but nothing that’s so radically different. Have no fear. We didn’t make a hip-hop record.”

Holding All The Roses follows The Whippoorwill, their first album to be released in the UK. They recently completed a six-date UK tour, backed with the launch of live DVD Leave A Scar.