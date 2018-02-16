Stags unleash thundering blues rock single This Love

London-based blues rockers Stags have released a video for their new single This Love. The song is taken from the band’s upcoming debut album London Is Dead, the follow-up to 2016’s Night Time Voices EP.

“It’s just becoming incredibly difficult to live here,” say the band. “London used to welcome artists, you could get a cheap place somewhere east and do your thing. Now its a struggle to even find a place to rent not to talk about affording it. It’s not just the rent you know, so many studios and historic venues are being demolished to make space for more luxury blocks.

“We think London is still a haven for artists and creativity, but the excessive costs of living and gentrification are pushing all of us out of the city. We wanted to make a statement, we know we’re not the only ones who feel this way.”

This Love is available as a free download to fans who attend the band’s launch party show in Islington, London, this evening. More details are available on the event page on Facebook. Stags will also be playing live on Facebook tomorrow at 5pm GMT (February 17).

The album London Is Dead will be released this summer. The band will celebrate its release with tour dates throughout The UK and Europe.

