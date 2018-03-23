Trending

Blackberry Smoke launch jump-blues explosion I'll Keep Ramblin'

Blackberry Smoke are streaming I'll Keep Ramblin' from upcoming album Find A Light, featuring pedal steel master Robert Randolf

Blackberry Smoke have released a stream of I’ll Keep Ramblin’, taken from their upcoming sixth studio album Find A Light. The song features pedal steel player Robert Randolf, who has previously featured on recordings by Los Lobos, Dave Matthews Band, Ringo Starr, Santana, Elton John, Robbie Robertson and Ozzy Osbourne.

“This track was written with Robert Randolf,” says Blackberry Smoke mainman Charlier Starr. “He actually wrote it as an instrumental, and recorded it, and then he asked if I’d write lyrics for it. We played it together at a show, and people dug it, and I thought, ‘we should record this!’ So we did, and of course he murdered it. He’s fantastic. Nobody plays like he does.

“Then these girls from Atlanta, Sherita and Sherie Murphy – professionally known as The Black Bettys – came in and sang with us. And it’s just this big, beautiful jump-blues explosion.”

Previously, the band have released streams of Best Seat In The House, Flesh And Bone and Let Me Down Easy.

Blackberry Smoke are currently on tour in North America, and will play at this year’s Ramblin’ Man Fair in the UK before returning to the US to join Lynyrd Skynyrd’s farewell tour, which climaxes in the band’s hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, on September 1.

Find a list of their tour dates below, along with the Find A Light tracklist.

Find A Light is released on April 6, and is available to pre-order now.

Blackberry Smoke Find A Light tracklist

  1. Flesh And Bone
  2. Run Away From It All
  3. The Crooked Kind
  4. Medicate My Mind
  5. I’ve Got This Song
  6. Best Seat In The House
  7. I’ll Keep Ramblin’ (feat. Robert Randolph)
  8. Seems So Far
  9. Lord Strike Me Dead
  10. Let Me Down Easy (feat. Amanda Shires)
  11. Nobody Gives A Damn
  12. Till The Wheels Fall Off
  13. Mother Mountain (feat. The Wood Bros)

Tour Dates

Friday, March 23, 2018 at 7:00PMGeorgia TheatreAthens, United States
Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 7:00PMGeorgia TheatreAthens, United States
Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at 7:00PMCone Denim Entertainment CenterGreensboro, United States
Thursday, April 12, 2018 at 8:00PMThe FillmoreCharlotte, United States
Friday, April 13, 2018 at 7:00PMHouse Of BluesNorth Myrtle Beach, United States
Saturday, April 14, 2018 at 8:00PMCharleston Music HallCharleston, United States
Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 7:00PMThe City CenterChampaign, United States
Friday, April 20, 2018 at 7:00AMSurf BallroomClear Lake, United States
Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 7:00AMThe Stiefel TheatreSalina, United States
Sunday, April 22, 2018 at 7:00PMGRANADA THEATERLawrence, United States
Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at 7:00PMBourbon TheatreLincoln, United States
Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 8:00PMTempleliveFort Smith, United States
Friday, April 27, 2018 at 7:00AMGillioz TheatreSpringfield, United States
Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 7:00AMThe CriterionOklahoma City, United States
Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 7:00AMAuraPortland, United States
Friday, May 4, 2018 at 7:00AMThe StrandProvidence, United States
Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 7:00AMHouse of BluesBoston, United States
Sunday, May 6, 2018 at 7:00PMMERRIWEATHER POST PAVILIONColumbia, United States
Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 7:00AMThe RitzRaleigh, United States
Friday, May 11, 2018 at 7:00AMStone PonyAsbury Park, United States
Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 7:00PMCarnegie of Homestead Music HallMunhall, United States
Sunday, May 13, 2018 at 7:00PMAnthologyRochester, United States
Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at 7:00PMCollege Street Music HallNew Haven, United States
Thursday, May 17, 2018 at 7:00AMThe Space at WestburyWestbury, United States
Friday, May 18, 2018 at 7:00AMThe Capitol TheatrePort Chester, United States
Saturday, May 19, 2018 at 7:00AMUpstate Concert HallClifton Park, United States
Friday, May 25, 2018 at 7:00PMShoreline Amphitheater (w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd)Mountain View, United States
Saturday, May 26, 2018 at 7:00PMGlen Helen Amphitheater (w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd)San Bernardino, United States
Saturday, June 9, 2018 at 7:00PMRed Rocks Amphitheater (w/ Big Head Todd & the Monsters)Morrison, United States
Saturday, June 30, 2018 at 7:30PMPicturedomeHolmfirth, United Kingdom
Sunday, July 1, 2018 at 7:00PMRamblin' Man Fair (June 30-July 1)Maidstone, United Kingdom
Friday, July 13, 2018 at 7:00PMThe Shed (Brothers & Sisters Reunion 2018)Maryville, United States
Saturday, July 14, 2018 at 7:00PMThe Shed (Brothers & Sisters Reunion 2018)Maryville, United States
Thursday, July 19, 2018 at 7:00PMPeach Festival (Jul 19-22)Scranton, United States
Friday, July 27, 2018 at 7:00PMBlossom Music Center (w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd)Cuyahoga Falls, United States
Saturday, July 28, 2018 at 7:00PMHershey Stadium (w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd)Hershey, United States
Friday, August 3, 2018 at 7:00PMHinterland Festival (Aug 3-4)Saint Charles, United States
Sunday, August 5, 2018 at 7:00PMSturgis Motorcycle RallySturgis, United States
Thursday, August 16, 2018 at 7:00PMWaterfest Concert Series @ Leach AmphitheaterOshkosh, United States
Friday, August 31, 2018 at 7:00PMOak Mountain Amphitheatre (w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd)Pelham, United States
Saturday, September 1, 2018 at 7:00PMCellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood (w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd)Atlanta, United States
Friday, October 12, 2018 at 7:00PMBatschkappFrankfurt Am Main, Germany
Saturday, October 13, 2018 at 7:00PMHarmonie Club (Rockpalast)Bonn, Germany
Sunday, October 14, 2018 at 7:00PMZ7 PrattelnPratteln, Switzerland
Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at 7:00PMKaufleutenZurich, Switzerland
Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at 7:00PMTonHalleMunich, Germany
Thursday, October 18, 2018 at 7:00PMAlcatraz (Club Stage)Milan, Italy
Saturday, October 20, 2018 at 7:00PMHuxleysBerlin, Germany
Sunday, October 21, 2018 at 7:00PMCapitolHannover, Germany
Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at 7:00PMCirkusStockholm, Sweden
Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at 7:00PMPustervikGöteborg, Sweden
Thursday, October 25, 2018 at 7:00PMSentrum SceneOslo, Norway
Saturday, October 27, 2018 at 7:00PMBosuilWeert, Netherlands
Sunday, October 28, 2018 at 7:00PMMelkwegAmsterdam, Netherlands
Monday, October 29, 2018 at 7:00PMAncienne BelgiqueBrussels, Belgium
Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at 7:00PMle Cabaret SauvageParis, France
Friday, November 2, 2018 at 7:00PM02 AcademyNewcastle, United Kingdom
Saturday, November 3, 2018 at 7:00PM02 AcademyGlasgow, United Kingdom
Sunday, November 4, 2018 at 7:00PMRock CityNottingham, United Kingdom
Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at 7:00PMThe Telegraph BuildingBelfast, United Kingdom
Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at 7:00PMNational StadiumDublin, Ireland
Friday, November 9, 2018 at 7:00PMTramshedCardiff, United Kingdom
Saturday, November 10, 2018 at 7:00PM02 AcademyBirmingham, United Kingdom
Sunday, November 11, 2018 at 7:00PM02 AcademyBristol, United Kingdom
Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at 7:00PMGuildhallSouthampton, United Kingdom
Thursday, November 15, 2018 at 7:00PM02 Shepherds Bush EmpireLondon, United Kingdom
Friday, November 16, 2018 at 7:00PM02 Shepherds Bush EmpireLondon, United Kingdom
Saturday, November 17, 2018 at 7:00PM02 ApolloManchester, United Kingdom