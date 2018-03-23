Blackberry Smoke launch jump-blues explosion I'll Keep Ramblin'

Blackberry Smoke have released a stream of I’ll Keep Ramblin’, taken from their upcoming sixth studio album Find A Light. The song features pedal steel player Robert Randolf, who has previously featured on recordings by Los Lobos, Dave Matthews Band, Ringo Starr, Santana, Elton John, Robbie Robertson and Ozzy Osbourne.
“This track was written with Robert Randolf,” says Blackberry Smoke mainman Charlier Starr. “He actually wrote it as an instrumental, and recorded it, and then he asked if I’d write lyrics for it. We played it together at a show, and people dug it, and I thought, ‘we should record this!’ So we did, and of course he murdered it. He’s fantastic. Nobody plays like he does.
“Then these girls from Atlanta, Sherita and Sherie Murphy – professionally known as The Black Bettys – came in and sang with us. And it’s just this big, beautiful jump-blues explosion.”
Previously, the band have released streams of Best Seat In The House, Flesh And Bone and Let Me Down Easy.
Blackberry Smoke are currently on tour in North America, and will play at this year’s Ramblin’ Man Fair in the UK before returning to the US to join Lynyrd Skynyrd’s farewell tour, which climaxes in the band’s hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, on September 1.
Find a list of their tour dates below, along with the Find A Light tracklist.
Find A Light is released on April 6, and is available to pre-order now.
Blackberry Smoke Find A Light tracklist
- Flesh And Bone
- Run Away From It All
- The Crooked Kind
- Medicate My Mind
- I’ve Got This Song
- Best Seat In The House
- I’ll Keep Ramblin’ (feat. Robert Randolph)
- Seems So Far
- Lord Strike Me Dead
- Let Me Down Easy (feat. Amanda Shires)
- Nobody Gives A Damn
- Till The Wheels Fall Off
- Mother Mountain (feat. The Wood Bros)
Tour Dates
|Friday, March 23, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Georgia Theatre
|Athens, United States
|Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Georgia Theatre
|Athens, United States
|Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Cone Denim Entertainment Center
|Greensboro, United States
|Thursday, April 12, 2018 at 8:00PM
|The Fillmore
|Charlotte, United States
|Friday, April 13, 2018 at 7:00PM
|House Of Blues
|North Myrtle Beach, United States
|Saturday, April 14, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Charleston Music Hall
|Charleston, United States
|Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The City Center
|Champaign, United States
|Friday, April 20, 2018 at 7:00AM
|Surf Ballroom
|Clear Lake, United States
|Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 7:00AM
|The Stiefel Theatre
|Salina, United States
|Sunday, April 22, 2018 at 7:00PM
|GRANADA THEATER
|Lawrence, United States
|Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Bourbon Theatre
|Lincoln, United States
|Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Templelive
|Fort Smith, United States
|Friday, April 27, 2018 at 7:00AM
|Gillioz Theatre
|Springfield, United States
|Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 7:00AM
|The Criterion
|Oklahoma City, United States
|Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 7:00AM
|Aura
|Portland, United States
|Friday, May 4, 2018 at 7:00AM
|The Strand
|Providence, United States
|Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 7:00AM
|House of Blues
|Boston, United States
|Sunday, May 6, 2018 at 7:00PM
|MERRIWEATHER POST PAVILION
|Columbia, United States
|Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 7:00AM
|The Ritz
|Raleigh, United States
|Friday, May 11, 2018 at 7:00AM
|Stone Pony
|Asbury Park, United States
|Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
|Munhall, United States
|Sunday, May 13, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Anthology
|Rochester, United States
|Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at 7:00PM
|College Street Music Hall
|New Haven, United States
|Thursday, May 17, 2018 at 7:00AM
|The Space at Westbury
|Westbury, United States
|Friday, May 18, 2018 at 7:00AM
|The Capitol Theatre
|Port Chester, United States
|Saturday, May 19, 2018 at 7:00AM
|Upstate Concert Hall
|Clifton Park, United States
|Friday, May 25, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Shoreline Amphitheater (w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd)
|Mountain View, United States
|Saturday, May 26, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Glen Helen Amphitheater (w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd)
|San Bernardino, United States
|Saturday, June 9, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Red Rocks Amphitheater (w/ Big Head Todd & the Monsters)
|Morrison, United States
|Saturday, June 30, 2018 at 7:30PM
|Picturedome
|Holmfirth, United Kingdom
|Sunday, July 1, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Ramblin' Man Fair (June 30-July 1)
|Maidstone, United Kingdom
|Friday, July 13, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Shed (Brothers & Sisters Reunion 2018)
|Maryville, United States
|Saturday, July 14, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Shed (Brothers & Sisters Reunion 2018)
|Maryville, United States
|Thursday, July 19, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Peach Festival (Jul 19-22)
|Scranton, United States
|Friday, July 27, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Blossom Music Center (w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd)
|Cuyahoga Falls, United States
|Saturday, July 28, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Hershey Stadium (w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd)
|Hershey, United States
|Friday, August 3, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Hinterland Festival (Aug 3-4)
|Saint Charles, United States
|Sunday, August 5, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
|Sturgis, United States
|Thursday, August 16, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Waterfest Concert Series @ Leach Amphitheater
|Oshkosh, United States
|Friday, August 31, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Oak Mountain Amphitheatre (w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd)
|Pelham, United States
|Saturday, September 1, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood (w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd)
|Atlanta, United States
|Friday, October 12, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Batschkapp
|Frankfurt Am Main, Germany
|Saturday, October 13, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Harmonie Club (Rockpalast)
|Bonn, Germany
|Sunday, October 14, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Z7 Pratteln
|Pratteln, Switzerland
|Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Kaufleuten
|Zurich, Switzerland
|Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at 7:00PM
|TonHalle
|Munich, Germany
|Thursday, October 18, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Alcatraz (Club Stage)
|Milan, Italy
|Saturday, October 20, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Huxleys
|Berlin, Germany
|Sunday, October 21, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Capitol
|Hannover, Germany
|Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Cirkus
|Stockholm, Sweden
|Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Pustervik
|Göteborg, Sweden
|Thursday, October 25, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Sentrum Scene
|Oslo, Norway
|Saturday, October 27, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Bosuil
|Weert, Netherlands
|Sunday, October 28, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Melkweg
|Amsterdam, Netherlands
|Monday, October 29, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Ancienne Belgique
|Brussels, Belgium
|Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at 7:00PM
|le Cabaret Sauvage
|Paris, France
|Friday, November 2, 2018 at 7:00PM
|02 Academy
|Newcastle, United Kingdom
|Saturday, November 3, 2018 at 7:00PM
|02 Academy
|Glasgow, United Kingdom
|Sunday, November 4, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Rock City
|Nottingham, United Kingdom
|Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Telegraph Building
|Belfast, United Kingdom
|Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at 7:00PM
|National Stadium
|Dublin, Ireland
|Friday, November 9, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Tramshed
|Cardiff, United Kingdom
|Saturday, November 10, 2018 at 7:00PM
|02 Academy
|Birmingham, United Kingdom
|Sunday, November 11, 2018 at 7:00PM
|02 Academy
|Bristol, United Kingdom
|Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Guildhall
|Southampton, United Kingdom
|Thursday, November 15, 2018 at 7:00PM
|02 Shepherds Bush Empire
|London, United Kingdom
|Friday, November 16, 2018 at 7:00PM
|02 Shepherds Bush Empire
|London, United Kingdom
|Saturday, November 17, 2018 at 7:00PM
|02 Apollo
|Manchester, United Kingdom