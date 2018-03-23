Blackberry Smoke launch jump-blues explosion I'll Keep Ramblin'

Blackberry Smoke have released a stream of I’ll Keep Ramblin’, taken from their upcoming sixth studio album Find A Light. The song features pedal steel player Robert Randolf, who has previously featured on recordings by Los Lobos, Dave Matthews Band, Ringo Starr, Santana, Elton John, Robbie Robertson and Ozzy Osbourne.

“This track was written with Robert Randolf,” says Blackberry Smoke mainman Charlier Starr. “He actually wrote it as an instrumental, and recorded it, and then he asked if I’d write lyrics for it. We played it together at a show, and people dug it, and I thought, ‘we should record this!’ So we did, and of course he murdered it. He’s fantastic. Nobody plays like he does.

“Then these girls from Atlanta, Sherita and Sherie Murphy – professionally known as The Black Bettys – came in and sang with us. And it’s just this big, beautiful jump-blues explosion.”

Previously, the band have released streams of Best Seat In The House, Flesh And Bone and Let Me Down Easy.

Blackberry Smoke are currently on tour in North America, and will play at this year’s Ramblin’ Man Fair in the UK before returning to the US to join Lynyrd Skynyrd’s farewell tour, which climaxes in the band’s hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, on September 1.

Find a list of their tour dates below, along with the Find A Light tracklist.

Find A Light is released on April 6, and is available to pre-order now.

Blackberry Smoke Find A Light tracklist

Flesh And Bone Run Away From It All The Crooked Kind Medicate My Mind I’ve Got This Song Best Seat In The House I’ll Keep Ramblin’ (feat. Robert Randolph) Seems So Far Lord Strike Me Dead Let Me Down Easy (feat. Amanda Shires) Nobody Gives A Damn Till The Wheels Fall Off Mother Mountain (feat. The Wood Bros)

Tour Dates