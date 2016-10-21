Black Veil Brides mixing album no.5

Black Veil Brides are in the process of mixing their fifth album, frontman Andy Biersack has confirmed.

He released his solo album The Shadow Side earlier this year under his Andy Black monicker. But following its launch in May, he’s been back with his bandmates Ashley Purdy, Jinxx, Jake Pitts and Christian Coma to work on the follow-up to their self-titled fourth album which came out in 2014.

Biersack tells AltPress: “We have nine or 10 songs completed that are currently in the mixing process. I don’t think we’ll go too much further – it’s been a process of shedding down to this point.

“Rather than record 100 songs we didn’t like, we were really able to strip away the stuff that didn’t seem as strong. It feels like the story I want to tell will be done in the 10 or 11 songs in this record.”

He adds: “I can’t tell you how great it is seeing how much Jake and Jinxx have grown as players and songwriters. The future is so bright.”

Biersack won’t be drawn on track titles – but says the record will tell a story.

He continues: “To tell you the truth, there’s certainly a concept to the record but I don’t know that it is a ‘concept record.’ The songs tie together for a full story I will eventually talk about, but not right now. I don’t think I’m ready to yet.

“The only place it exists is in a notebook where I’ve written everything out. Until I have it definitively down, it’s not worth sharing yet.”

Biersack previously said he had wanted to write and record a solo album to avoid “diluting” Black Veil Brides’ sound.

Video: Black Veil Brides on winning over the haters