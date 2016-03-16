Andy Biersack announces The Shadow Side

Andy Biersack will issue his debut solo record The Shadow Side under his moniker Andy Black on May 6.
The album was produced by John Feldmann and includes guest appearances from artists including Patrick Stump, Gerard Way, Quinn Allman, Ashton Irwin and Rian Dawson.
The Black Veil Brides frontman also announced his UK solo tour last week.
Biersack previously said of The Shadow Side: “Sonically, the goal was to really play with music and a lot of different stuff – to have a lot of odd instrumentation and to have a lot of programmed stuff, keyboards and more classic, almost pop-rock guitar. It’s more U2 than Megadeth.
“There are no guitar solos on the record. There’s a lot of drumming styles – there’s some weird sleigh bells.”
The Shadow Side can be pre-ordered via his official website.
Meanwhile, Biersack is set to star in forthcoming film American Satan alongside Asking Alexandria’s Ben Bruce.
Andy Black 2016 UK tour dates
May 10: Sheffield Leadmill
May 11: Newcastle University
May 12: Glasgow O2 ABC
May 14: Birmingham O2 Institute
May 15: Cardiff Tramshed
May 16: Manchester O2 Ritz
May 18: Brighton All Saints Church
May 19: Portsmouth Pyramid
May 20: London Koko
May 23: Baltimore Soundstage, MD
May 24: Allston Brighton Music Hall, MA
May 25: Philadelphia Underground Arts, PA
May 27: New York Highline Ballroom, NY
May 28: Freehold GameChangerWorld, NJ
May 29: Norfolk The NorVa, VA
May 31: Greensboro Arizona Pete’s, NC
Andy Black The Shadow Side tracklist
- Homecoming King
- We Don’t Have To Dance
- Ribcage
- Stay Alive (feat. Matt Skiba)
- Love Was Made To Break
- Beautiful Pain
- Put The Gun Down
- Drown Me Out
- Paint It Black
- Break Your Halo
- Louder Than Your Love
- Broken Pieces
- The Void