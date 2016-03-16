Andy Biersack announces The Shadow Side

Andy Biersack will issue his debut solo record The Shadow Side under his moniker Andy Black on May 6.

The album was produced by John Feldmann and includes guest appearances from artists including Patrick Stump, Gerard Way, Quinn Allman, Ashton Irwin and Rian Dawson.

The Black Veil Brides frontman also announced his UK solo tour last week.

Biersack previously said of The Shadow Side: “Sonically, the goal was to really play with music and a lot of different stuff – to have a lot of odd instrumentation and to have a lot of programmed stuff, keyboards and more classic, almost pop-rock guitar. It’s more U2 than Megadeth.

“There are no guitar solos on the record. There’s a lot of drumming styles – there’s some weird sleigh bells.”

The Shadow Side can be pre-ordered via his official website.

Meanwhile, Biersack is set to star in forthcoming film American Satan alongside Asking Alexandria’s Ben Bruce.

May 10: Sheffield Leadmill

May 11: Newcastle University

May 12: Glasgow O2 ABC

May 14: Birmingham O2 Institute

May 15: Cardiff Tramshed

May 16: Manchester O2 Ritz

May 18: Brighton All Saints Church

May 19: Portsmouth Pyramid

May 20: London Koko

May 23: Baltimore Soundstage, MD

May 24: Allston Brighton Music Hall, MA

May 25: Philadelphia Underground Arts, PA

May 27: New York Highline Ballroom, NY

May 28: Freehold GameChangerWorld, NJ

May 29: Norfolk The NorVa, VA

May 31: Greensboro Arizona Pete’s, NC

Andy Black The Shadow Side tracklist