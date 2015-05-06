Black Veil Brides are Alive And Burning

Black Veil Brides will launch their first live DVD on July 10, frontman Andy Biersack has confirmed.

It was previously announced that the performance was recorded at the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles on November 1 during the band’s inaugural Halloween weekend. The show was in support of their self-titled fourth album which launched last year.

Biersack broke the news on Twitter and promised that pre-order packages and more information would be issued in due course.

The band are lined up to play this year’s Download on the weekend on June 12-14. They’ll then embark on a North American tour.