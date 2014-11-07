Black Veil Brides announce live DVD

Black Veil Brides will release their first live DVD next year, they’ve announced.

The performance was filmed at the Wiltern Theatre in their hometown of Los Angeles on November 1 and is set for launch in June 2015. It was directed by Casey Tebo who previously worked with Aerosmith on the 2013 documentary Rock For The Rising.

The gig was part of the group’s inaugural Halloween weekend, which made up a portion of their The Black Mass tour supporting this year’s self-titled fourth album. It launched at the end of October and debuted in the US Billboard chart at no.10 in the States.

And frontman Andy Biersack says they drew on the negativity directed towards the band to make their most aggressive to date.

He tells Revolver: “It’s very angry. I feel like in a lot of ways I had a lot of aggression towards the state of how we were perceived. We made Wretched And Divine so large in scale and it had a grand story. There was a certain amount of frustration when you do this thing so large and great but there were so many people who just refused to listen to the songs, like, ‘They’re a faggy makeup band.’

“I enjoyed looking back on those feelings because I don’t really care anymore. But I wanted to re-tap into those aggressive feelings – there is a lot more angst on this record.”

The band recently revealed they wrote album track Drag Me To The Grave following the death of a friend and the suicide of actor Robin Williams.

Biersack said: “Lyrically it came from a morbid subject. During the making of the record we experienced – people we know and famous people like Robin Williams – a lot of suicide going on. One of the people who worked near us during the studio time in Vancouver unfortunately took her own life and that was incredibly difficult.

“We started thinking about that and people we know who have dealt with that. People say a silly, stupid thing that suicide is cowardly and our feeling on the song is that it’s more about the idea that I don’t ever want to feel like I’m in that place. I won’t let the demons drag me to the grave – I won’t let that happen.”

