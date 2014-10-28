Black Veil Brides draw on 'morbid' inspiration

Black Veil Brides frontman Andy Biersack says one of the standout tracks on new album IV was influenced by a glut of suicides that happened during the recording process.

As BVB confirmed they will play a one-off gig at The Garage in London on Friday, March 13 next year, the singer reveals they were moved by the loss of a friend as well as the suicide of actor and comedian Robin Williams when writing the track Drag Me To The Grave.

Biersack tells Loudwire: “Lyrically it came from a morbid subject. During the making of the record we experienced – people we know and famous people like Robin Williams – a lot of suicide going on. One of the people who worked near us during the studio time in Vancouver unfortunately took her own life and that was incredibly difficult.

“So we started thinking about that and people we know who have dealt with that. People say a silly, stupid thing that suicide is cowardly and our feeling on the song is that it’s more about the idea that I don’t ever want to feel like I’m in that place. I won’t let the demons drag me to the grave, I won’t let that happen.”

The band released their fourth album IV this week and they believe it’s the first time they have found the sound they wanted all along.

Biersack adds: “This is our fourth album together but I don’t think we’ve ever found the sound we really wanted. In many ways that’s due to time and circumstance. We’ve been put in the studio and told, ‘Oh now you have to make another record and release it as quickly as you can.’

“That doesn’t really allow for a lot of time for the music to gestate and for us to be able to get together with the ideas that we want to put down.

“The idea with this one was to try go back and re-learn the basics of how we wrote as a band and sit in a room together and work on songs and try find the sound we’ve really always wanted.

“I think everyone in the band agrees that when you listen to the record it feels much more like a personal story.”

The record was produced by Bob Rock, who has worked with Metallica and Motley Crue in the past.

Tickets – priced at £25 – for the Friday the 13th gig in March go on sale at 9am tomorrow (October 29) via Live Nation and Ticketmaster.

If you feel you are struggling to cope or just need to talk to someone, call the Samaritans on 08457 909090 or log on to www.samaritans.org

