Black Stone Cherry share video for new single Ringin' In My Head

Black Stone Cherry have released a video for their new single Ringin' In My Head.
The song will feature on the band’s upcoming studio album The Human Condition which will launch on October 30 through Mascot Label Group.
The band says: "Ringin' In My Head was a song we originally started to write back in 2017. For whatever reason, it didn’t make the album at the time but we loved the riff and melody.
"Fast forward to 2020, we were in the studio recording The Human Condition and we decided to re-visit the song and re-work it. It’s eerie that it fits into the current state of the world so well right now.
"It’s almost like the song knew when it should have been recorded and released, and we find beauty in that!"
Black Stone Cherry released the first track from The Human Condition, Again, last month.
The Human Condition will be released on CD, LP, deluxe CD and on digital and streaming platforms, with a purple vinyl pressing now available to pre-order. Find details below.
Black Stone Cherry will head out on tour across the UK in September 2021 with special guests The Kris Barras Band after they were forced to postpone their 2020 touring plans.
Black Stone Cherry: The Human Condition
Black Stone Cherry will release their seventh album The Human Condition in October. The follow-up to 2018's The Family Tree will feature the lead single Again.View Deal
Black Stone Cherry: The Human Condition
1. Ringin' In My Head
2. Again
3. Push Down & Turn
4. When Angels Learn To Fly
5. Live This Way
6. In Love With The Pain
7. The Chain
8. Ride
9. If My Heart Had Wings
10. Don't Bring Me Down
11. Some Stories
12. Devil In Your Eyes
13. Keep On Keepin' On
Black Stone Cherry 2021 UK tour
Sep 09: Bristol O2 Academy
Sep 10: Birmingham O2 Academy
Sep 11: Lincoln Engine Shed
Sep 13: Nottingham Rock City
Sep 14: Leeds O2 Academy
Sep 16: Manchester O2 Apollo
Sep 17: Glasgow Barrowlands
Sep 18: Edinburgh Usher Hall
Sep 20: Newcastle O2 Academy
Sep 21: Liverpool O2 Academy
Sep 23: Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall
Sep 24: Cardiff St Davids Hall
Sep 25: Exeter Great Hall
Sep 27: Southampton O2 Guildhall
Sep 28: Cambridge Corn Exchange
Sep 29: London Royal Albert Hall