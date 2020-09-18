Black Stone Cherry share video for new single Ringin' In My Head

Black Stone Cherry have released a video for their new single Ringin' In My Head.

The song will feature on the band’s upcoming studio album The Human Condition which will launch on October 30 through Mascot Label Group.

The band says: "Ringin' In My Head was a song we originally started to write back in 2017. For whatever reason, it didn’t make the album at the time but we loved the riff and melody.

"Fast forward to 2020, we were in the studio recording The Human Condition and we decided to re-visit the song and re-work it. It’s eerie that it fits into the current state of the world so well right now.

"It’s almost like the song knew when it should have been recorded and released, and we find beauty in that!"

Black Stone Cherry released the first track from The Human Condition, Again, last month.

The Human Condition will be released on CD, LP, deluxe CD and on digital and streaming platforms, with a purple vinyl pressing now available to pre-order. Find details below.

Black Stone Cherry will head out on tour across the UK in September 2021 with special guests The Kris Barras Band after they were forced to postpone their 2020 touring plans.

Black Stone Cherry: The Human Condition

1. Ringin' In My Head

2. Again

3. Push Down & Turn

4. When Angels Learn To Fly

5. Live This Way

6. In Love With The Pain

7. The Chain

8. Ride

9. If My Heart Had Wings

10. Don't Bring Me Down

11. Some Stories

12. Devil In Your Eyes

13. Keep On Keepin' On

(Image credit: Live Nation)

Black Stone Cherry 2021 UK tour

Sep 09: Bristol O2 Academy

Sep 10: Birmingham O2 Academy

Sep 11: Lincoln Engine Shed

Sep 13: Nottingham Rock City

Sep 14: Leeds O2 Academy

Sep 16: Manchester O2 Apollo

Sep 17: Glasgow Barrowlands

Sep 18: Edinburgh Usher Hall

Sep 20: Newcastle O2 Academy

Sep 21: Liverpool O2 Academy

Sep 23: Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall

Sep 24: Cardiff St Davids Hall

Sep 25: Exeter Great Hall

Sep 27: Southampton O2 Guildhall

Sep 28: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Sep 29: London Royal Albert Hall