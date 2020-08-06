Black Stone Cherry are back with a new album and single

Black Stone Cherry have announced that their new studio album will be released later this year.

The follow-up to 2018’s The Family Tree is titled The Human Condition and it’ll launch on October 30 through Mascot Label Group – and to mark the news, Black Stone Cherry have shared a video for the single Again.

The band self-produced the record and tracked it at bassist Jon Lawhon’s Monocle Studios, with the sessions wrapping up just days before lockdown measures were imposed.

Drummer and pianist John Fred Young explains: “There was a real urgency and fear of the unknown during those sessions – it was a scary time. Every song on this album tells a story of the experiences we all go through – our happiness, our struggles, and how we have to adapt.”

The Human Condition will be released on CD, LP, deluxe CD and on digital and streaming platforms, with a purple vinyl pressing now available to pre-order. Find details below.

Black Stone Cherry will head out on tour across the UK in September 2021 with special guests The Kris Barras Band after they were forced to postpone their 2020 touring plans.

Black Stone Cherry: The Human Condition

1. Ringin' In My Head

2. Again

3. Push Down & Turn

4. When Angels Learn To Fly

5. Live This Way

6. In Love With The Pain

7. The Chain

8. Ride

9. If My Heart Had Wings

10. Don't Bring Me Down

11. Some Stories

12. Devil In Your Eyes

13. Keep On Keepin' On

Black Stone Cherry 2021 UK tour

Sep 09: Bristol O2 Academy

Sep 10: Birmingham O2 Academy

Sep 11: Lincoln Engine Shed

Sep 13: Nottingham Rock City

Sep 14: Leeds O2 Academy

Sep 16: Manchester O2 Apollo

Sep 17: Glasgow Barrowlands

Sep 18: Edinburgh Usher Hall

Sep 20: Newcastle O2 Academy

Sep 21: Liverpool O2 Academy

Sep 23: Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall

Sep 24: Cardiff St Davids Hall

Sep 25: Exeter Great Hall

Sep 27: Southampton O2 Guildhall

Sep 28: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Sep 29: London Royal Albert Hall