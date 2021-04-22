Black Stone Cherry launch video for "in your face" rocker The Chain

Black Stone Cherry have launched a video for The Chain, the latest single to be released from last year's The Human Condition album.

"The Chain is one of those straight ahead, 'riff city', throwdown BSC songs!," says

Guitarist Ben Wells. "Not only is the music totally in your face, it also grooves and features a totally metal bridge, which was fun to record! There's also something to be said for the lyrical message behind this tune. We hope you enjoy! Turn it up!”

Last month Black Stone Cherry released a live version of another Human Condition track, Again. It was taken from band’s Live From The Sky streaming event which was held on October 30 last year at the SKyPAC, a performing arts centre in Bowling Green, Kentucky – and was broadcast on the same day the album hit store shelves.

Black Stone Cherry will head out on tour across the UK in September 2021 with special guests The Kris Barras Band after they were forced to postpone their 2020 touring plans. Full dates below.

Black Stone Cherry 2021 UK Tour

Sep 09: Bristol Academy

Sep 10: Birmingham Academy

Sep 11: Lincoln Engine Shed

Sep 13: Nottingham Rock City

Sep 14: Leeds Academy Leeds

Sep 16: Manchester Apollo

Sep 17: Glasgow Barrowland

Sep 18: Edinburgh Usher Hall

Sep 20: Newcastle Academy

Sep 21: Liverpool Academy

Sep 23: Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall

Sep 24: Cardiff St David's Hall

Sep 25: Exeter The Great Hall

Sep 27: Southampton O2 Guildhall

Sep 28: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Sep 29: London Royal Albert Hall

Tickets are on sale now.