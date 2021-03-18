Black Stone Cherry release rollicking live version of Human Condition track, Again

Black Stone Cherry have released a live version of The Human Condition track Again.

The live cut featured on the band’s Live From The Sky streaming event which was held on October 30 last year at the SKyPAC, a performing arts centre in Bowling Green, Kentucky – and it was broadcast on the same day the studio album hit store shelves.

Speaking about the track, guitarist Ben Wells says: “Again was the first song we played together live after not playing together for eight months. You can definitely feel the energy and passion in this performance. An energy and passion that we cannot wait to bring back to the stage in front of audiences this Fall.”

Black Stone Cherry will head out on tour across the UK in September 2021 with special guests The Kris Barras Band after they were forced to postpone their 2020 touring plans.

The Human Condition – the follow-up to 2018's Family Tree – is available on CD, vinyl LP, deluxe CD and on digital and streaming platforms.