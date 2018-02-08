Black Stone Cherry are back with a new song and album

Black Stone Cherry have released a lyric video for their new track Burnin’ which will feature on upcoming album Family Tree.

The follow-up to 2016’s Kentucky was self-produced by the band and tracked at David Barrick’s Barrick Recording in Glasgow, Kentucky – the same location where they laid down the songs for their 2006 self-titled debut album.

Family Tree will arrive on April 20 via Mascot Records/Mascot Label Group.

Drummer John Fred says: “Family Tree showcases all of our collective musical influences and how we have taken those to create something that is truly our own unique Southern American rock‘n’roll sound.”

The record features a guest appearance from frontman Chris Robertson’s five-year-old son, who provides backing vocals on You Got The Blues, while Gov’t Mule’s Warren Haynes plays and sings on Dancing In The Rain.

Black Stone Cherry will head out on the road later this month for shows across the US. They’ll then return to the UK and Europe in June for further live dates. Find a full list below, along with the Family Tree cover art and tracklist

Black Stone Cherry Family Tree tracklist

Bad Habit Burnin’ New Kinda Feelin Carry Me On Down The Road My Last Breath Southern Fried Friday Night Dancin’ In The Rain (featuring Warren Haynes) Ain’t Nobody James Brown You Got The Blues I Need A Woman Get Me Over You Family Tree

Tour Dates

Friday, February 23, 2018 at 7:00PM Revolution Music Room Little Rock, United States Saturday, February 24, 2018 at 7:00PM The Blue Note Columbia, United States Friday, March 16, 2018 at 7:00PM Castle Bloomington, United States Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 7:00PM Lafayette Theater Lafayette, United States Thursday, March 29, 2018 at 7:00PM Joes Live Rosemont, United States Friday, March 30, 2018 at 7:00PM Intersection Grand Rapids, United States Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at 7:00PM Sands Bethlehem Bethlehem, United States Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 7:00PM Warner Theater Erie, United States Friday, April 20, 2018 at 7:00PM Landmark Theatre Syracuse, United States Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 7:00PM Hippodrome Baltimore, United States Sunday, April 22, 2018 at 7:00PM Clay Center Charleston, United States Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 7:00PM Palace Theatre Albany, United States Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at 7:00PM Von Braun Huntsville, United States Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 7:00PM Srenger Theatre Mobile, United States Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 7:00PM Northern Invasion Festival Somerset, United States Saturday, May 26, 2018 at 7:00PM The Shed Maryville, United States Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at 7:00PM Dolans Limerick, Ireland Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 7:00PM Academy Dublin, Ireland Thursday, June 7, 2018 at 7:00PM The Telegraph Building Belfast, United Kingdom Friday, June 8, 2018 at 7:00PM Download Festival UK Derby, United Kingdom Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at 7:00PM Bazyl Poznań, Poland Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at 7:00PM Proxima Warszawa, Poland Thursday, June 14, 2018 at 7:00PM Nova Rock Festival Vienna, Austria Saturday, June 16, 2018 at 7:00PM Barba Negra Track Open Air Budapest, Hungary Thursday, June 21, 2018 at 7:00PM Graspop Metal Meeting Dessel, Belgium Friday, June 22, 2018 at 7:00PM Rock the Ring Hinwil, Switzerland

Black Stone Cherry: "If we teach our kids about rock'n'roll, it'll never die"