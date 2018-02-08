Trending

Black Stone Cherry are back with a new song and album

Black Stone Cherry release lyric video for their brand new track Burnin’ - taken from upcoming album Family Tree

Black Stone Cherry
Black Stone Cherry have released a lyric video for their new track Burnin’ which will feature on upcoming album Family Tree.

The follow-up to 2016’s Kentucky was self-produced by the band and tracked at David Barrick’s Barrick Recording in Glasgow, Kentucky – the same location where they laid down the songs for their 2006 self-titled debut album.

Family Tree will arrive on April 20 via Mascot Records/Mascot Label Group.

Drummer John Fred says: “Family Tree showcases all of our collective musical influences and how we have taken those to create something that is truly our own unique Southern American rock‘n’roll sound.”

The record features a guest appearance from frontman Chris Robertson’s five-year-old son, who provides backing vocals on You Got The Blues, while Gov’t Mule’s Warren Haynes plays and sings on Dancing In The Rain.

Black Stone Cherry will head out on the road later this month for shows across the US. They’ll then return to the UK and Europe in June for further live dates. Find a full list below, along with the Family Tree cover art and tracklist

Black Stone Cherry Family Tree tracklist

  1. Bad Habit
  2. Burnin’
  3. New Kinda Feelin
  4. Carry Me On Down The Road
  5. My Last Breath
  6. Southern Fried Friday Night
  7. Dancin’ In The Rain (featuring Warren Haynes)
  8. Ain’t Nobody
  9. James Brown
  10. You Got The Blues
  11. I Need A Woman
  12. Get Me Over You
  13. Family Tree

Tour Dates

Friday, February 23, 2018 at 7:00PMRevolution Music RoomLittle Rock, United States
Saturday, February 24, 2018 at 7:00PMThe Blue NoteColumbia, United States
Friday, March 16, 2018 at 7:00PMCastleBloomington, United States
Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 7:00PMLafayette TheaterLafayette, United States
Thursday, March 29, 2018 at 7:00PMJoes LiveRosemont, United States
Friday, March 30, 2018 at 7:00PMIntersectionGrand Rapids, United States
Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at 7:00PMSands BethlehemBethlehem, United States
Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 7:00PMWarner TheaterErie, United States
Friday, April 20, 2018 at 7:00PMLandmark TheatreSyracuse, United States
Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 7:00PMHippodromeBaltimore, United States
Sunday, April 22, 2018 at 7:00PMClay CenterCharleston, United States
Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 7:00PMPalace TheatreAlbany, United States
Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at 7:00PMVon BraunHuntsville, United States
Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 7:00PMSrenger TheatreMobile, United States
Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 7:00PMNorthern Invasion FestivalSomerset, United States
Saturday, May 26, 2018 at 7:00PMThe ShedMaryville, United States
Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at 7:00PMDolansLimerick, Ireland
Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 7:00PMAcademyDublin, Ireland
Thursday, June 7, 2018 at 7:00PMThe Telegraph BuildingBelfast, United Kingdom
Friday, June 8, 2018 at 7:00PMDownload Festival UKDerby, United Kingdom
Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at 7:00PMBazylPoznań, Poland
Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at 7:00PMProximaWarszawa, Poland
Thursday, June 14, 2018 at 7:00PMNova Rock FestivalVienna, Austria
Saturday, June 16, 2018 at 7:00PMBarba Negra Track Open AirBudapest, Hungary
Thursday, June 21, 2018 at 7:00PMGraspop Metal MeetingDessel, Belgium
Friday, June 22, 2018 at 7:00PMRock the RingHinwil, Switzerland

