Black Stone Cherry are back with a new song and album

Black Stone Cherry have released a lyric video for their new track Burnin’ which will feature on upcoming album Family Tree.
The follow-up to 2016’s Kentucky was self-produced by the band and tracked at David Barrick’s Barrick Recording in Glasgow, Kentucky – the same location where they laid down the songs for their 2006 self-titled debut album.
Family Tree will arrive on April 20 via Mascot Records/Mascot Label Group.
Drummer John Fred says: “Family Tree showcases all of our collective musical influences and how we have taken those to create something that is truly our own unique Southern American rock‘n’roll sound.”
The record features a guest appearance from frontman Chris Robertson’s five-year-old son, who provides backing vocals on You Got The Blues, while Gov’t Mule’s Warren Haynes plays and sings on Dancing In The Rain.
Black Stone Cherry will head out on the road later this month for shows across the US. They’ll then return to the UK and Europe in June for further live dates. Find a full list below, along with the Family Tree cover art and tracklist
Black Stone Cherry Family Tree tracklist
- Bad Habit
- Burnin’
- New Kinda Feelin
- Carry Me On Down The Road
- My Last Breath
- Southern Fried Friday Night
- Dancin’ In The Rain (featuring Warren Haynes)
- Ain’t Nobody
- James Brown
- You Got The Blues
- I Need A Woman
- Get Me Over You
- Family Tree
Tour Dates
|Friday, February 23, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Revolution Music Room
|Little Rock, United States
|Saturday, February 24, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Blue Note
|Columbia, United States
|Friday, March 16, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Castle
|Bloomington, United States
|Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Lafayette Theater
|Lafayette, United States
|Thursday, March 29, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Joes Live
|Rosemont, United States
|Friday, March 30, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Intersection
|Grand Rapids, United States
|Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Sands Bethlehem
|Bethlehem, United States
|Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Warner Theater
|Erie, United States
|Friday, April 20, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Landmark Theatre
|Syracuse, United States
|Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Hippodrome
|Baltimore, United States
|Sunday, April 22, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Clay Center
|Charleston, United States
|Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Palace Theatre
|Albany, United States
|Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Von Braun
|Huntsville, United States
|Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Srenger Theatre
|Mobile, United States
|Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Northern Invasion Festival
|Somerset, United States
|Saturday, May 26, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Shed
|Maryville, United States
|Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Dolans
|Limerick, Ireland
|Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Academy
|Dublin, Ireland
|Thursday, June 7, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Telegraph Building
|Belfast, United Kingdom
|Friday, June 8, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Download Festival UK
|Derby, United Kingdom
|Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Bazyl
|Poznań, Poland
|Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Proxima
|Warszawa, Poland
|Thursday, June 14, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Nova Rock Festival
|Vienna, Austria
|Saturday, June 16, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Barba Negra Track Open Air
|Budapest, Hungary
|Thursday, June 21, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Graspop Metal Meeting
|Dessel, Belgium
|Friday, June 22, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Rock the Ring
|Hinwil, Switzerland
Black Stone Cherry: "If we teach our kids about rock'n'roll, it'll never die"