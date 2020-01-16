Black Star Riders share video for In The Shadow Of A War Machine

Black Star Riders have released a video for their new single In The Shadow Of A War Machine.

The track originally appeared on the band’s latest album Another State Of Grace, which launched in 2019 through Nuclear Blast.

A statement for In The Shadow Of A War Machine says: “The track describes the condition in which we all currently live in – a world where economical interest prevails over the common good; a world where we are forced to face constant uncertainties.

“As the band say, ‘vote for a clown, you have a circus.’ The music perfectly reflects the content – the pounding rhythm of each verse echoes the oppression of the war machine, the heavier and more aggressive chorus underlines the frustration we feel rising every day.”

The video has been released to coincide with the news that Black Star Riders will be special guests at this year’s Ramblin’ Man Fair, which will take place at Mote Park, Maidstone, Kent, on July 17, 18 and 19.

BSR will take to the stage on the Saturday, with frontman Ricky Warwick saying: “Ramblin’ Man Fair is a fantastic festival. Black Star Riders will be making their return on Saturday July 18 as special guest to legendary Lynyrd Skynyrd. We can’t wait to come back! We’ll see you there.”

Black Star Riders will also play at the UK’s Stone Dead Festival at Newark Showground on August 29.

Last week, Warwick was released from hospital after being admitted with pleurisy, with the vocalist and guitarist thanking fans for their messages of support.